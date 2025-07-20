Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Doesn't appear Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (rest) did appear in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League loss to the Warriors.
Tyson was idle for the Cavaliers' final Summer League contest. The wing impressed on the offensive end earlier this summer, scoring 21 points in his last outing Sunday against the Heat.
