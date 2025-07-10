Tyson totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 116-115 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Tyson showcased his playmaking skills Thursday, dishing out a game-high 12 assists. The 2024 first-round pick is aiming to carve out a larger role in his second season after posting 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game over 47 appearances, including three starts, during the 2024-25 campaign.