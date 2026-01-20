Tyson racked up 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 136-104 loss to the Thunder.

The double-double was the fifth of the season for Tyson. The second-year wing has started three straight games and scored in double digits in five straight, averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 boards, 3.6 threes and 3.0 assists per game over that stretch. He continues to take advantage of the absence of Max Strus (foot).