Tyson amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 win over the 76ers.

Tyson remained in the starting lineup despite Darius Garland (toe) making his season debut Wednesday, shifting Sam Merrill to the bench instead. It is apparent the coaching staff likes what they saw from Tyson with the starters, and he showed out defensively, registering two steals and a block (averages 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks so far). Expect Tyson to remain in the starting lineup for the forseeable future.