Tyson generated 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes of Wednesday's 125-105 loss to Boston.

Tyson drew the start Wednesday with Sam Merrill (hip) sidelined, and he tied for the team high in points. The outing marked Tyson's first time scoring in double digits this season. Despite starting the contest, Tyson didn't start the second half, as Dean Wade replaced him in the first five. Wednesday's outing also marked the second-year player's second game with three steals this season.