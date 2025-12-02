Tyson tallied 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 135-119 win over the Pacers on Monday.

Tyson was the game's leading rebounder during Monday's game and finished as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer, as he served as the perfect compliment to Donovan Mitchell (43 points). Tyson's performance also marked his first double-double of his young career, and he could remain in Cleveland's starting lineup Wednesday against the Trail Blazers if one or both of Jarrett Allen (finger) and Darius Garland (rest) were not cleared to play. As a starter, Tyson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds,m 2.1 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.9 minutes per game.