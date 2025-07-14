Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Fills up stat sheet in win
By RotoWire Staff
Tyson finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 92-72 win against the Heat.
Tyson matched Miami's Kel'el Ware with a game-high 21 points while also getting the job done in many different areas to help secure the win for Cleveland. Tyson has now scored 18 or more points in both of the Las Vegas Summer League games he has played.
