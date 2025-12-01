Tyson posted 17 points (6-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Celtics.

Tyson made his 11th start of the season, stuffing the stat sheet while tying a season high in triples. The 2024 first-rounder has been a revelation thus far in 2025-26, and he's been particularly valuable in nine-category formats for his efficiency and low turnover rate. Across his 11 starts, Tyson has averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.