Tyson (concussion) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Tyson hasn't taken the court since Nov. 12 while in the league's concussion protocol but appears to be trending in the right direction given the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable. The team should have another update on his status closer to Friday's tipoff.

