Tyson amassed 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 130-117 victory over the Spurs.

Tyson continues to play out of his skin, scoring at least 24 points for the second time in the past three games. As long as the Cavaliers are dealing with at least one injury, it appears as though Tyson is going to be the beneficiary, much like Ty Jerome last season. In seven games over the past two weeks, Tyson has been a top 60 player, averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. He is worth rostering in all formats, at least until the roster is healthy.