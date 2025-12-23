Tyson ended Monday's 139-132 victory over Charlotte with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 20 minutes.

Tyson had his worst performance of the season, failing to score for the first time. While it has been somewhat of a breakout campaign for Tyson to this point, his last two games are cause for concern, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per game. He remains a must-roster player, although managers will want to keep a close eye on things in Cleveland, especially as health becomes less of an issue.