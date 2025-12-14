Tyson will come off the bench Sunday against the Hornets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Dean Wade is replacing Tyson in the first unit for Sunday's game, which lessens Tyson's appeal as a target in daily fantasy leagues. As a member of the second unit this season, Tyson owns averages of 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 triples and 1.4 steals per game in 23.7 minutes a night.