Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Heading back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hawks.
The Cavaliers will return several regulars to the first unit, so Tyson will return to his regular bench role. Tyson is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game when deployed off the bench this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Excels in return from concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting in return•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Upgraded to available•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Expected to suit up Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Game-time decision for Friday•