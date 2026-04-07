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Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Iffy for Wednesday
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1 min read
Tyson (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Tyson is officially upgraded to day-to-day after nine straight games on the shelf. If he does get the green light to return, he could see limitations in his first game back.
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