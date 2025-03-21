Tyson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to left knee soreness.
Tyson is in danger of missing Friday's contest due to a knee injury after being a late addition to the injury report. However, the rookie forward's potential absence shouldn't significantly impact Cleveland's rotation.
