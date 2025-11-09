Tyson contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-122 win over Chicago.

Donovan Mitchell and De'Andre Hunter led the way in scoring for the Cavaliers with 29 points each, but there's no doubt that Tyson made a significant contribution to the win thanks to an impressive stat line. He recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories and once again put his two-way ability on full display. The forward got off to a slow start this season but has been playing much better of late. This was his sixth consecutive game scoring in double digits while surpassing the 15-point mark four times over that stretch. As if that wasn't enough, his seven rebounds were also a season-high output for Tyson in that category.