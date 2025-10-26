Tyson won't start in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The 22-year-old swingman got the starting nod in Cleveland's first two regular-season games, though he'll retreat to the bench with De'Andre Hunter (knee) returning to game action. Over two outings this season, Tyson has averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 62.5 percent from the field in 21.5 minutes per contest.