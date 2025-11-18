Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Out again for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (concussion) will miss Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Tyson will be sidelined for a fifth straight game and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. For now, fantasy managers can consider him questionable at best for Friday's matchup against the Pacers.
