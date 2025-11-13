Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (concussion) will not play Thursday against Toronto.
Tyson will now miss consecutive games due to concussion, and it is unclear exactly when he will return. While he is sidelined, expect Sam Merrill and Dean Wade to see extended playing time as a result.
