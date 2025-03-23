Tyson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Tyson isn't part of Cleveland's usual rotation, so his absence shouldn't impact much, considering the Cavaliers are at full strength. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Portland.
