Tyson (hip) played the final 3:26 of Friday's 136-117 win over the Warriors, missing both of his field-goal attempts and committing a turnover during his time on the court.

The rookie first-round pick made his first appearance for the Cavaliers since missing the team's first three games of the month due to a hip injury. Tyson remains firmly outside of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation and could be a candidate to head to the G League's Cleveland Charge if playing time remains hard to come by at the NBA level.