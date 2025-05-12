Tyson totaled 11 points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 12 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tyson suited up for just the fourth time this postseason, playing an increased role as the Cavaliers slumped to an embarrassing loss. This game was over at the half after Indiana posted an incredible 80 points in 24 minutes. Cleveland will need to turn things around in Game 5, now having to secure three straight victories to advance to the Conference Finals.