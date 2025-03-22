Tyson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Tyson has missed the Cavaliers' last two games due to left knee soreness, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. However, he's not expected to play a big role in the rotation even if deemed available.
