Tyson was recalled to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

After posting 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes for the Cleveland Charge on Thursday, Tyson is back with the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Hornets on Saturday. In his last five NBA appearances, the 22-year-old averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 7.8 minutes per game.