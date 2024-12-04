The Cavaliers recalled Tyson from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday.
Tyson spent the afternoon with the Charge for their game against the Skyforce, and he was recalled shortly after. He played 38 minutes and finished with 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
