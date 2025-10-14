Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Retreats to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson will come off the bench during Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Tyson will be in the second unit after starting in Sunday's preseason loss to the Celtics. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in a strong performance as a starter.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Bright spot in start•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Scoreless in start•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Doesn't appear Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Fills up stat sheet in win•