Tyson will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Atlanta.
The 22-year-old got the spot start for Darius Garland (rest) in Wednesday's win over Miami, during which Tyson posted four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes. The swingman has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Balanced outing off bench in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Plays garbage time of loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Stellar performance in G League•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Assigned to G League•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Left off injury report•