Tyson finished scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt) with three assists, one steal and two blocks in 18 minutes of Tuesday's 118-117 preseason loss to Chicago.

The Cavaliers plugged Tyson into the starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell running the point and Lonzo Ball coming off the bench. This could potentially be their lineup for Opening Night with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined, but Tyson will need to step it up if he wants to hold onto this job. During his rookie campaign in 2024-25, Tyson appeared in 47 regular-season contests with averages of 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.