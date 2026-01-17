Tyson racked up 39 points (13-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-115 victory over Philadelphia.

Tyson came away with new career highs in points and triples in this one, and he also set up Evan Mobley for the game-winning dunk. While Craig Porter was the guy who started sans Darius Garland (toe), it was Tyson who logged more minutes and closed out the game, so he's clearly going to benefit while Garland is sidelined. Make sure Tyson isn't floating around on your waiver wire.