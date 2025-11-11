Tyson notched nine points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 31 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime loss to the Heat.

Darius Garland exited Monday's game after aggravating his surgically repaired toe, so he could be looking at another long-term absence. Tyson entered the game after Garland went down and was in the closing lineup through the overtime period, so he could find himself starting again Wednesday if Garland can't give it a go. Through seven starts this season, Tyson has registered averages of 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.7 triples, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.3 turnovers per contest.