default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tyson (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Tyson doesn't appear to be dealing with an injury, as it's possible that the Cavaliers are simply monitoring his workload. Although the 2024 first-rounder hasn't officially been shut down for the rest of the Summer League, it wouldn't be shocking if Tyson didn't suit up again for maintenance purposes.

More News