Tyson will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

With Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (undisclosed) sidelined, Tyson will get the starting nod in Cleveland's preseason opener. The 22-year-old swingman appeared in 47 regular-season games (three starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.6 minutes per game.