Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
With Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (undisclosed) sidelined, Tyson will get the starting nod in Cleveland's preseason opener. The 22-year-old swingman appeared in 47 regular-season games (three starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Doesn't appear Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Fills up stat sheet in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Notches 18 points in SL win•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Double-double in SL loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Pops for 11 points in loss•