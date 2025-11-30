Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Tyson will enter the starting lineup due to Jarrett Allen (finger) being out of the lineup. Over his last three starts, Tyson holds averages of 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.0 minutes per contest.
