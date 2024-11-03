Tyson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Tyson will miss a third straight game due to left hip tightness. He's yet to play more than eight minutes in a game this season, so his ongoing absence shouldn't impact Cleveland's rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Another absence coming•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Late scratch Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Garbage time appearance•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Stuffs stat sheet Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting vs. Pacers•