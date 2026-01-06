Tyson (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Tyson is able to play through an illness Tuesday. With Donovan Mitchell resting, Tyson should see a bump is usage as well. Across his last seven outings, Tyson has averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 40.6 percent from deep.