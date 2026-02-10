Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Tyson will shed his questionable tag and suit up Monday despite a left ankle sprain. The wing has started the Cavaliers' past 12 games, averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest during the stretch.
