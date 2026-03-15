Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Won't play against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Tyson popped up on Saturday's injury report due to left ankle soreness. The injury is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game, and his next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Bucks. Tyson has averaged 21.0 minutes per game off the bench over his last four outings, and that playing time will be absorbed by the returning Max Strus, as well as Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder.
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