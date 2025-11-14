default-cbs-image
Tyson (concussion) will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Saturday will mark Tyson's third straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Monday's matchup with Milwaukee. With Tyson unavailable Saturday, expect more minutes for Dean Wade and Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

