Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (concussion) will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Saturday will mark Tyson's third straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Monday's matchup with Milwaukee. With Tyson unavailable Saturday, expect more minutes for Dean Wade and Nae'Qwan Tomlin.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Out again Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Out with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Scores nine points with nine boards•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Loaded stat line Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Starting Saturday•