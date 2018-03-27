Green (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Green was absent from Sunday's win over the Nets after being diagnosed with whooping cough, but he said he is healthy and good to go Tuesday. Expect Green to return to his role as the team's starting power forward, which will send Larry Nance Jr. back to the bench.

