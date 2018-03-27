Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Back with team Tuesday
Green (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Green was absent from Sunday's win over the Nets after being diagnosed with whooping cough, but he said he is healthy and good to go Tuesday. Expect Green to return to his role as the team's starting power forward, which will send Larry Nance Jr. back to the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Listed as out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Doubtful to return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Leads team with 41 minutes Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Plays 43 minutes in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Produces in Thursday start•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Brings the defense Tuesday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...