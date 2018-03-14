Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Brings the defense Tuesday
Green had 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over Phoenix.
Green matched his season-high with three steals while setting a season-high with three blocks. He has carved out a nice role for himself on the Cavaliers roster but doesn't really do enough outside of scoring to warrant a roster spot in many leagues. He is fine in deeper formats as he appears to be locked into consistent minutes but has a low ceiling.
