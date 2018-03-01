Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Cleared to play Thursday
Green (back) is available to play in Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Green sat out Tuesday's game against the Nets with some lower back soreness, but it was clearly nothing overly serious considering he'll be back in the lineup after just a one-game absence. Look for Green to slot back in as depth in the frontcourt, likely seeing similar playing time to the 19.2 minutes he's averaged over his last five contests.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Out with back soreness Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Source of offense off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 24 off bench Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 22 points off bench Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...