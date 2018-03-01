Green (back) is available to play in Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Green sat out Tuesday's game against the Nets with some lower back soreness, but it was clearly nothing overly serious considering he'll be back in the lineup after just a one-game absence. Look for Green to slot back in as depth in the frontcourt, likely seeing similar playing time to the 19.2 minutes he's averaged over his last five contests.