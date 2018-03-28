Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Disappointing in start
Green had only five points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Heat.
Green was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing one game due to an illness. Despite the minutes, he produced very little other than two steals. He had a nice run of games but has now had to poor performances back-to-back. He is a fine streaming option if you can get him on the right night and if you aren't looking for any stat in particular.
