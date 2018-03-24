Green is doubtful to return to Friday's game due to an illness, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Green logged five points (2-5 FG, 1/3 3PT) and two rebounds across 12 minutes before heading to the locker room. Assuming he indeed does not return, his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Heat. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.