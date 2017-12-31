Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 22 points off bench Saturday

Green poured in 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 loss to the Jazz.

Green's point total was his second-highest all year as he continues to play extremely well off the bench for the Cavaliers this season. His solid play and efficient shooting (did not miss at the charity stripe or beyond the arc Saturday night) will continue to net him minutes on a star-studded team. Green has been effective when he takes ample shot opportunities, but the Cavaliers do not need him to hoist up double-digit attempts each night, capping his production ability for statistical purposes.