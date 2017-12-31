Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Drops 22 points off bench Saturday
Green poured in 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 loss to the Jazz.
Green's point total was his second-highest all year as he continues to play extremely well off the bench for the Cavaliers this season. His solid play and efficient shooting (did not miss at the charity stripe or beyond the arc Saturday night) will continue to net him minutes on a star-studded team. Green has been effective when he takes ample shot opportunities, but the Cavaliers do not need him to hoist up double-digit attempts each night, capping his production ability for statistical purposes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Nabs first double-double of season•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Explodes for 27 off the bench in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Paces Cavs in scoring Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will join starting five Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...