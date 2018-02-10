Green scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-107 win over the Hawks.

With the Cavs' roster depleted due to all their trade-deadline moves, Green was pushed into a larger role than normal, shouldering more minutes than he had in three months, and he responded by scoring 20 or more points for just the fourth time this season. Rodney Hood and Larry Nance should be in the lineup Sunday in Boston, however, squeezing Green back down the depth chart once again.