Green finished with 16 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over Toronto.

Green had himself a nice outing Tuesday, helping the Cavaliers to a come from behind victory over the Raptors. Despite attempting just four field-goals, Green was able to contribute 16 points to go with some across the board production. Other guys will need to continue to step up on a nightly basis in order to take some of the pressure off LeBron James if the Cavaliers hope to advance to the Conference finals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories