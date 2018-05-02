Green finished with 16 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over Toronto.

Green had himself a nice outing Tuesday, helping the Cavaliers to a come from behind victory over the Raptors. Despite attempting just four field-goals, Green was able to contribute 16 points to go with some across the board production. Other guys will need to continue to step up on a nightly basis in order to take some of the pressure off LeBron James if the Cavaliers hope to advance to the Conference finals.