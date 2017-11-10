Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Explodes for 27 off the bench in loss
Green posted 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and three steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers.
By far his best game since joining the Cavs. Green's performance is just another example of how deep the team is willing to go to find a spark to revive their sputtering offense. By no means should you expect this kind of output on a nightly or even weekly basis as the team will no doubt employ a variety of options around LeBron James and Kevin Love moving forward. Green could be in line for a larger role in that rotation, but it doesn't warrant Green's presence on anyone's fantasy radar at this juncture.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Paces Cavs in scoring Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will join starting five Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Agrees to one-year deal with Cavaliers•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Will miss remainder of season•
-
Magic's Jeff Green: Out Tuesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...