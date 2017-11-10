Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Explodes for 27 off the bench in loss

Green posted 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and three steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

By far his best game since joining the Cavs. Green's performance is just another example of how deep the team is willing to go to find a spark to revive their sputtering offense. By no means should you expect this kind of output on a nightly or even weekly basis as the team will no doubt employ a variety of options around LeBron James and Kevin Love moving forward. Green could be in line for a larger role in that rotation, but it doesn't warrant Green's presence on anyone's fantasy radar at this juncture.