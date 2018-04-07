Green exploded for 33 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added five rebounds and three assists during Friday's 132-130 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Green had his best game in nearly two years Friday, as he shot 83.3 percent from the floor and a perfect 100 percent from the free throw line on his way to 33 points. The former Georgetown star almost helped the Cavaliers complete a 30-point comeback win. So far this season, Green is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over 76 games played.