Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Headed to bench for Game 2
Green will shift to a bench role for Game 2 against the Pacers on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Coach Ty Lue wasn't satisfied with the results of Game 1 after the Pacers dominated the Cavaliers, so he'll make some switches to the starting five. Green and Rodney Hood will head to bench roles, while shooters J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will move into the top unit. Green struggled mightily in Game 1, going scoreless with four rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes. As a result, his playing time could take a hit with the demotion.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Explodes for 33•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Scores 21 in Thursday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: To start through playoffs•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Starts and contributes well•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will return to starting five Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Heading to bench Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....