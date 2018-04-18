Green will shift to a bench role for Game 2 against the Pacers on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Coach Ty Lue wasn't satisfied with the results of Game 1 after the Pacers dominated the Cavaliers, so he'll make some switches to the starting five. Green and Rodney Hood will head to bench roles, while shooters J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver will move into the top unit. Green struggled mightily in Game 1, going scoreless with four rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes. As a result, his playing time could take a hit with the demotion.