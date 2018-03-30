Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Heading to bench Friday
Green will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.
With Kevin Love (concussion) back in the fold, Green will head back to the bench, with Love and Nance starting in the frontcourt. When coming off the bench this season, Green is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 22.1 minutes.
